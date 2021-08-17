iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 635,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after purchasing an additional 527,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

