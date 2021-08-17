iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

INTF opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27.

