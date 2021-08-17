iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,685,346 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $69.84.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
