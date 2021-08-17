iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,685,346 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $69.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.