iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $155,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,338,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

