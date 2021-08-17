iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 21.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $67,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $249.59. 788,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

