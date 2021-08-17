iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.