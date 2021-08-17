iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

