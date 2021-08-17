Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE VTEX opened at $25.89 on Monday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

