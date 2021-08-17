iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post $329.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the lowest is $19.53 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $356.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

ITOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $855.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

