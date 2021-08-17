IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Grows Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 6.6% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 859,495 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,289. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

