J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.68.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

JBHT stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,861. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 66.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,039,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

