J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,760,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

