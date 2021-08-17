Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.866-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.58. 517,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

