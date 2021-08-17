James Kyle Mccurry Buys 500 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $19,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

