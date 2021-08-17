Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 795,341 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

