Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $590,183.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

