Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yue Yuen Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

