Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Installed Building Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.66.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Shares of IBP opened at $123.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.97. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,240 shares of company stock valued at $33,552,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.