Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.00 ($36.47).

JEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Jenoptik stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.78 ($35.04). 123,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €31.38 ($36.92). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

