JMP Securities Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.