Joseph B. Kleine Sells 200,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DOCS stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 3,262,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,698. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $84.87.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
