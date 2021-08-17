Joseph B. Kleine Sells 200,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DOCS stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 3,262,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,698. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $84.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

