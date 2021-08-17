JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $250.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.67.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $227.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $227.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

