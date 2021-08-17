JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $138.85 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.