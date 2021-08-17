Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

