Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $61.66 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $294.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.38. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

