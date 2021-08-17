Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.09. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

