KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 28,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,197. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

