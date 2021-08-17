Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

