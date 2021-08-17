KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 100,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 62,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 96,292 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 474,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,388. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

