KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $19.90 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

KE stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. KE has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 49.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KE by 12.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in KE by 73.4% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 654,881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.