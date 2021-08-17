KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $196.46 or 0.00435803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $121.33 million and $4.52 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00843655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00100872 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,601 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

