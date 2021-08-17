Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

KEG.UN opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.14. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.62. The company has a market cap of C$160.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

