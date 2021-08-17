Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in July

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of KOYJF remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kemira Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88.
About Kemira Oyj
