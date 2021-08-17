Kendall Capital Management Acquires 1,350 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,963. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

