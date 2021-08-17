Kendall Capital Management Has $654,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. 5,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,295. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,427. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.