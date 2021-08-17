Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,014. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.70.

