Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $230.09. 63,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

