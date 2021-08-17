Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €105.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €103.50 ($121.76).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €125.45 ($147.59) on Friday. Varta has a 12-month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.28.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

