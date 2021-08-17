Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.79% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

