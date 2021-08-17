Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $36.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,741.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,624.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

