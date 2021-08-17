Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. 875,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

