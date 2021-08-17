Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.52. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

