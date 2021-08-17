Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $267.32. 134,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,216. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

