KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WalkMe in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WKME opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $127,945,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $17,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

