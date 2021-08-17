Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

KEYS stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.81. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.