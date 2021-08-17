Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KC stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

