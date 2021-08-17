Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Critical Comparison

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $81.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 1.89% -6.16% -1.75% Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.57 $970,000.00 ($0.03) -232.33 Lemonade $94.40 million 46.87 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -19.80

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Lemonade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

