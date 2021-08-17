Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,622. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

