Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $62.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.18 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

