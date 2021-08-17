Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €105.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.82 ($125.67).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €100.75 ($118.53) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is €99.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

